BBB: Watch out for tricky CBD free trial offers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cannabidiol (CBD), an active ingredient of cannabis, is now legal in many US states and Canadian provinces. If you want to try the drug, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has received dozens of reports from frustrated consumers who thought they signed up for a free trial offer but ended up getting billed for hundreds of dollars, it said.

How the Scam Works:

According to the BBB, you see an ad for CBD on social media or in an online search. A company is offering samples of CBD oil. All you need to do is pay a couple dollars for shipping and handling, and you can try it for free. In some cases, the product is even endorsed by a celebrity. For example, recent Scam Tracker reports mention popular ministers Joyce Meyer and Joel Osteen.

Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, if you order the “free” sample, the scammers now have your credit card number, the BBB said. As soon after you receive your sample – if you receive it at all – you are charged $80 to $100 for an ongoing monthly subscription. Cancelling this subscription is not easy! Consumers report that scammers used numerous excuses to avoid issuing refunds. They claimed everything from trouble with the computer system to it being outside the cancellation window. Many victims also told Scam Tracker that the charges continued even after they cancelled their subscription.

“You don’t find out until 3 weeks later that you have signed up for a subscription and you are charged $99,” one victim reported to Scam Tracker. “They will not refund your money. They say you had 14 days to cancel (when you call them to complain) but there is no description of that on the website.”

Tips for avoiding this scam: