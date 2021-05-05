Man sought after allegedly kidnapping 73-year-old disabled victim on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable victim was kidnapped during a carjacking on Wednesday on the southeast side of Tucson.

The 73-year-old victim told Tucson Police Department officers that the suspect revealed his name to be John.

The 73-year-old said that John drove around at high speeds until he stopped and parked the vehicle at 3245 South Wilmot Road.

The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

According to a tweet shared by TPD, the suspect, is described as a white male, 15 to 20 years old and five foot five inches. The suspect has a thin to medium build.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at the time.

If you have information regarding the case, you are urged to call 911.