Mysterious lights cause confusion among many Tucsonans

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many Tucsonans saw something unusual in the sky on Wednesday night.

Viewer David Cohn captured on camera strange lights moving in the sky in northwest Tucson.

Another caller said that there were about 30 lights moving across the sky.

"Did anyone there see or hear anything about the long line of lights (looked like stars) that went for several minutes going from the west to northeast in Tucson, just before 9 tonight?," asked viewer Thomas Richey. "There were probably 20 lights (or more, because I don’t know when they started), evenly spaced, moving steadily together."

Some viewers speculated that the lights might be caused by the Eta Aquariids Metero which was said to be active between April 19, with its peak Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

However, this meteor shower would be difficult to see here in Arizona. As the best display for the shower could be seen in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, the cause of the lights was the 60 Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX on Tuesday. It was launched from Kenedy Space Center in Florida.

It's the 10th mission this year.

Brode said many Tucsonans were caught off guard by this display as Starlink.com stated that the Arizona area were supposed to have poor visibility of the satellites.

According to a website, it says that the Starlink was visible at 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday morning for five minutes. The satellites were visible from northwest to southeast.

SpaceX is launching thousands of low orbit satellites, which transmit data more quickly and have less lag time.

