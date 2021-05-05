It’s ground-level ozone pollution season. Here’s what you need to know.

TUCSON – As temperatures continue to increase, Pima County says ground-level ozone levels begin, as well. And, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is warning Tucsonan's about a high pollution advisory for ozone on Wednesday. So, what does this mean?

"It's not good for people to breathe," said Ursula Nelson, the Director for Pima County Environmental Quality.

Ozone is good when it's high up in the stratosphere, but not when it's with us near the ground. And we tend see it near the ground this time of year.

"That's created by a complex chemical reaction between knocks and BOC's," said Matt Pace PhD, an Air Quality Meteorologist for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. "Basically fancy terms for things that come out of your tailpipes, things that are from combustions of engines, paints."

It's clear, colorless and formed in the presence of sunlight, which Tucson gets a lot of. But how bad really is it here?

"I always like to tell people that generally the air quality in Tucson is really good," Nelson added.

"On average, Tucson sees about 4 to 5 ozone exceedances per year. Phoenix, on the other hand, sees about 40 per year," Pace said.

All in all, experts say things are headed in the right direction when it comes to ozone levels.

"If you look at the trend of ozone overtime, things have gone down steadily," said Nelson.

A few ways you can help are to drive less, don't fuel up your car in the afternoon, keep tires properly inflated and idol less.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality forecasts Air Quality in Tucson by the hour. To view their predictions, click here.