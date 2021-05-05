Health experts urge people to seek medical assistance during COVID-strokes

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is National Stroke Awareness Month, however in light of the pandemic, many have been too afraid to seek medical care that could be crucial to treating strokes.

"We've learned a lot of the last year," neurologist, Dr. Robert Brown M.D. said. "We have regarding care for patients who have COVID-19, but broadly, when it comes to stroke-related issues, we've come to understand now is about one to two percent of people who have a COVID-19 infection will have a stroke."

Brown continued and stated that "most of these are ischemic stroke or lack of blood supply stroke. About 80 or 90 percent and then the remainder are bleeding types of stroke."

Doctors are urging people to not ignore the signs of a potential stroke and to go in and get checked during the pandemic.

Here are some signs of stroke according to the CDC: