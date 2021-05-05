BIG warm up!

We're turning up the heat! Highs will warm into the mid 90s today and tomorrow could be the warmest day of the year so far. Luckily, temperatures back off a bit this weekend!

Nice start this morning with temperatures in the 40s, 50s and low 60s! We're waking up to a few high clouds but expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s. Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the White Mountains today but the rest of us will stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen through tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far. April 4th holds the title with a high of 96 degrees. Our chance of hitting 100° at the Tucson International Airport tomorrow has gone up since yesterday but it's still relatively low with only a 28% chance.

The ridge will begin to weaken this weekend and highs will drop into the low 90s. Another system passing by to the north will also bring gusty wind and potentially critical fire weather conditions by Sunday. More details to come!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 96°

Warm and mostly sunny. High: 96° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 65°

Clear and mild. Low: 65° Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 99°

