Biden’s border policy is changing in Arizona amid calls for more action

This spring saw record breaking numbers of illegal border crossings resulting in thousands of children in border patrol custody. And as Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend border crossers by the thousands Governor, Doug Ducey, along with two Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, are calling on the Biden Administration to do more.

Governor Doug Ducey says "the Biden Administration has been anti wall and they have been AWOL" during the latest crisis at the border.

This as a record number of migrants attempted to cross the border this March. One of the consequences, record numbers of children in border patrol custody. But Assistant White House Press secretary, Vedant Patel, says the administration is now processing the children at a faster pace.

"30 days ago there were more than 5000 unaccompanied minors in CPD custody", Patel said, "Now that number is less than 800"

But just where are the kids going? Some, they say, are going to family but many others are now farmed out to government facilities, run by the Health and Human Services Department. Andrew Selee says while the conditions may be somewhat better the conditions for children are not ideal.

"It's Better than being in a holding cell in Border Patrol but they are still far from the environment you want kids in.

Seele says with the numbers of migration we are seeing overall it's is simply not sustainable..

"There are push factors in these central American countries that go beyond public policy", Selee said.

Seele says immigration needs to address those push factors because the northward flow of immigrants is a symptom of a deeper condition.

"It's the same crisis over and over again every two years. And we keep treatng it as a border crisis and we find a way to deter people " said Seele.

Selee says what the administration needs to focus on is immediate solutions to deal with the surge but also longer term plans. That includes providing assistance to countries so people don't feel the need to flee and coming up with a better legal immigration system to keep another border crisis from happening just a couple years down the road.

As the governor and both senators call for change the Biden Administration is pushing for the passage of it's immigration bill as more migrants keep pouring in. The president has also announced he will now allow 62,500 refugees in to the country before the end of the year, up from the 15 thousand annual limit under the Trump Administration.