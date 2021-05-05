BBB Tip: What to know before signing up for a free trial offer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Free trial offers are an extremely popular marketing tactic, especially for subscription services. With so many consumers shopping online, there is no way to touch, see, or otherwise experience a product before buying it. That means free trials can be a win-win situation for both sellers and buyers. Consumers get to “try before they buy,” and sellers get to cultivate interest in their product and hopefully make a sale.

But the Better Business Bureau said there are a few aspects of free trials consumers should be aware of if they want to avoid unwanted charges.

How to Take Advantage of Free Trial Offers