Banner Health Clinic creates children’s cancer outpatient clinic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cancer treatment is never the easiest, especially when it involves children.

However, thanks to the Banner Health Clinic, a new "state of the art" children's cancer outpatient clinic will allow treatment for children with cancer and blood disorders while having an outpatient setting.

The Diamond Children's Cancer Center opened its doors on April 28 and is located at 1625 N. Campbell Ave., Tower No. 3.

The Banner Health Clinic built the $3 million clinic.

In response to the opening of the clinic, parents are gracious for this new investment and have expressed their gratitude.

"Cancer treatment is difficult for everyone, it's even more difficult with a pediatric patient," Kelly Wiebelhaus, parent of a cancer patient said. "Banner University Medical Center and the clinic here, has made everything a lot more doable."

There will be comprehensive care to the patients, including pediatric hematology/oncology board certified physicians, certified advanced practitioners, social workers, child life specialists, and other healthcare professionals.

“Along with the comprehensive care, our patients have become familiar with at Banner University Medicine and Diamond Children’s, we know how important it is to be able to offer this warm and nurturing space for our Diamond Children family members, who now have a dedicated space for their highly sensitive, specialized care,” Dr. Whelan said.