TSA reports a new pandemic record for air travel

Air travel has hit new pandemic record.

The Transportation Security Administration says Sunday its agents screened over 1.6 million people at airports across the country.

That's nearly ten times more than the same day a year ago.

Sunday numbers often are the highest of the week for the TSA, but they say the amount of travelers on the other days were also higher overall.

According to the federal agency, it recorded more than a million screenings every day for more than seven weeks straight.