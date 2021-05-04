President Biden will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday

Restrictions on travel from India to the United States began Tuesday morning at midnight.

The decision comes after a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as India sees an unprecedented spike in cases.

The country is averaging more than 357,000 new COVID cases and some 3,000 COVID deaths per day.

There are few non-stop flights between the U.S. and India.

United Airlines is the only major U.S. carrier operating nonstop service between the two countries.

The travel restriction does not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents and other exempted individuals.

All incoming approved travelers will need to test negative, quarantine, and retest upon entering the U.S.