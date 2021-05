Break out the lightsabers and May the Fourth be with you!

It's National Star Wars Day on May Fourth.

It's a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate all things pertaining to a galaxy far, far away.

So how was May fourth claimed by Star Wars fans?

It originated in Toronto in 2011 with a trivia game and costume contest.

You can celebrate the day by showing off your lightsaber or maybe your best Wookie impression on social media, with #NationalStarWarsDay.