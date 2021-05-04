Immigration community awaiting more changes in immigration policies

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Joe Biden is raising the limit of refugees allowed into the U.S. far above what the Trump administration had allowed.

So, will this move impact local migrant shelters and our court systems?

"I believe that we will essentially see the numbers go up but we've been in, conversations with you know our community partners as well, as DHS as what our expectations are and how to work together," Diego Pina Lopez, CASA Alitas Program Manager said.

President Biden announced earlier this week that he was raising the number of refugees allowed in the United States to 62,500. This is an increase from former President Trump's cap of 15,000.

On Tuesday, CASA Alitas housed about 65 migrants seeking asylum. Officials with the shelter say they've been around that number for the last few weeks.

"We've seen Title 42 greatly affecting many of the people from Central America waiting," Lopez said. "And we are still hoping that those policies will adjust to those people who have been waiting months and years."

During COVID-19 the Trump administration used Title 42 to expel migrants from entering the U.S.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Tucson Immigration Attorney Mo Goldman, to see if he has noticed any changes.

"[It's] still too early to tell how much of an impact this is having on the immigration courts," Mo Goldman, Immigration Attorney said.

Some officials in other border cities said that they are feeling the effects of Biden's policy changes, even asking for Ducey to deploy National Guard Troops.

Goldman says he believes policies will continue to change, impacting migrants.

"Starting to slowly change some of the policies on the processing of immigrant or nonimmigrant visa petitions," Goldman said. "But those are going to take some time, I think you know, for significant policy changes to take effect."

CASA Alitas is in need of clean new undergarments and water bottles for their local shelter.

