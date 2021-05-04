Gov. Ducey sends praise to Arizona teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is Arizona Teach Appreciation Day and teachers are being celebrated for the hard work that they have put in and their dedication to the students in and out of the classroom.

In light of this day, Gov. Doug Ducey commented on Arizona teachers and their will to work.

"Arizona teachers have gone above and beyond to support their students, especially this past year," Ducey said.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on education and getting that student-teacher interaction. However, teachers haven't given up on their work nor their students.

The governor also explained how "Arizona is grateful for educators' resiliency and dedication to student success."