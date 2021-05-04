Arizona serial rapist captured after on the run for 22 years

MESA, Ariz. (KVOA) - After 22 years, the East Valley Rapist has been arrested on Tuesday in Sierra Vista.

Recently retired Border Patrol Agent, John Daly III, 57, was apprehended after being linked to two of the sexual assault cases in Mesa and Gilbert during a DNA report on April 2021.

According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels, between July 1999 to October 2001, there were a series of eight sexual assault cases that had occurred in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee.

The cases were connected by "similar suspect behavior and three of the cases (Mesa, Gilbert and Bisbee) were matched by DNA."

With help from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) funding, an investigation showed that Daly had residency near each of the sexual assaults during the times they occurred.

Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Bisbee officers jointly investigated these cases. The FBI and Border Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

Daly was arrested and charged with:

Four counts of sexual assault

Three counts of kidnapping

Three counts of burglary

Three counts of sexual abuse

In one of the cases, Daly reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman after entering through her front door on November 25, 1999 in Mesa.

Another case shows that he also kidnapped and sexually abused a 32-year-old woman on October 19, 1999, after entering through her bathroom window. He was also accused of burglary in this case.

In a later case, Daly reportedly kidnapped and sexually abused a 35-year-old woman after entering through a broken window. He was also accused of burglary in this case.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office hopes that the arrest and announcement will bring closure to the victims affected by John Daly III.

If you have any more information regarding John Daly, you are urged to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211