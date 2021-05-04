ADOT’s I-10/Houghton project remains on schedule

TUCSON (KVOA) – Are you a frequent traveler on Tucson's southeast side? If so, you might notice some progress on the Interstate 10 and Houghton Road interchange.

The interchange project is right on schedule and is about halfway completed.

If you're not familiar with the project, it's a $24.4 million plan that will help improve safety and traffic flow in this rapidly growing part of our city.

The interchange will be the first "Diverging Diamond" configuration in southern Arizona. Instead of a two-lane road over I-10, there will be six lanes.

ADOT says they're very anxious to complete the project and have been very fortunate that they have not had to disrupt traffic all that often.

"Drivers will no longer be able to exit westbound Interstate 10 and turn south on Houghton," said ADOT spokesman Garin Groff regarding a recent project update. "This is something that'll go on for the foreseeable future as project continues to reconstruct those ramps."

The majority of the traffic won't need to worry about that as most cars turn north.

All of this is set to be completed in late 2021.

ADOT says that traffic volumes on the I-10 corridor will increase by 50% by 2045. Houghton Road itself should expect a 500% increase north of I-10 and 200% increase south of I-10.

