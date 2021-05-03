Warm week on tap!

Lighter breeze and "cooler" with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Big warm up the second half of the work week with temperatures near 100 degrees!

The system that brought all the wind yesterday will still impact us today but luckily the wind won't be as bad. Gusts around 20 to 30 mph will be possible and it will be slightly cooler today with highs only warming into the mid 80s this afternoon, which is slightly below average for this time of year. A few clouds will be possible north of Tucson and the White Mountains could see some isolated shower and storms but the rest of us will stay dry.

After today, high pressure will begin to build, and temperatures will warm close to 100 degrees by Thursday! At this time, our forecast high is 99° so it will be a close call. Be sure to enter into our Ice Break Contest via the News 4 Tucson App!

High temps by the weekend will still be warm but will drop into the low 90s. Another system passing by will bring gusty wind and potentially critical fire weather conditions. More details to come!

High: 85°

Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 90°

