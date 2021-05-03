UArizona vaccination POD moving indoors starting Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Monday is a big day over at the University of Arizona as their massive vaccination POD will transition indoors. They're doing this for one obvious reason, to beat the heat.

News 4 Tucson has covered many sites across the county that have done the same, now it's UArizona's turn.

The massive outdoor contraption on the UArizona Mall is no longer in operation as of Monday. The new site will be located at the Ina Gittings Building, which is directly next to the Mall.

And, just like they needed air conditioning… they need volunteers all the time. If you're interested in volunteering, visit covid19.arizona.edu/vaccine.

Because the operation is moving indoors, News 4 Tucson asked if that means fewer appointments will be available.

"Oh, absolutely not," said Luis Rocha, the Operations Chief for the POD. "We still have appointments, we have walk-in appointments also."

PSA: You will *STILL* get your lollipop at the @uarizona @AZDHS #COVIDVaccination site! ☀️



The site moves indoors today to beat the heat... I'll have the details in just minutes on #TucsonToday. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/VlGsADm9z9 — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) May 3, 2021

Parking will be free and will be close to the indoor site.

To date, the POD has administered more than 200,000 doses. If you want to make an appointment to grab yours, click here.