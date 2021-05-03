FEMA mobile vaccine clinics get started in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - FEMA has sent mobile vaccination units to Pima County to support its distribution in hard-to-reach communities.

The two that opened Monday are at Pima County Community College's Desert Vista and West campuses.

Both sites will be here through Wednesday, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone can show up to these mobile vaccine clinics and no registration is required.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at these sites.

Each site will have follow-up appointments 28 days later for anyone needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Donald Brunson, who got his vaccine on Monday, said he was excited to get his first shot Monday. He said the whole process went smoothly.

"I think they did a very good job," said Brunson. "It was beautiful, it went by real fast, they treated me real good with respect and honor."

According to officials, everyone is welcome to receive a vaccine at these clinics, even people who belong to the undocumented population.

People who wish to receive a vaccine just needs to show an ID that proves that they are 18 or older.

Brunson said he was brought here by his aunt.

She said because he lives in a group home and has not been vaccinated, he has not been able to see family for quite some time.

"With him getting vaccinated it gives him a lot more freedom and so we're happy about it because he can spend time with the family," said Bobi Perkins.

Unfortunately situations like Brunson's are not unique, that's why there was a concerted effort to make sure these mobile vaccination locations will be in areas that need it the most.

"This is one of the highest hit areas. In addition, it's also one of the least vaccinated areas," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "We monitor the percentage of people that could vaccinate and the percentage of people that do vaccinate."

Each site will start out giving 250 vaccines per day. If needed, Cullen said the clinics can increase that number to 1,000 per day.

They will also offer language services and ASL interpretation to those who need it.

The FEMA partnership runs through June 14. For anyone needing additional vaccines from these mobile units after that, Pima County will provide final doses.

