Chlorine shortage threatens pool season

NBC News- Across much of the country it is almost pool season, the time of year when pool owners get ready for the summer. But this year there's a challenge with a major shortage in chlorine tablets that keep the water safe, a crisis that has pool owners are scrambling

There is now a nationwide shortage of chlorine tablets, essential to keeping pools clean and sanitized. Al Curtis has serviced pools for 35 years and says with high prices and low supply he's now stockpiling tablets for his clients.

"Last year 2020 a 50 pound tub of chlorine was $102 wholesale, today that same tub is $153 wholesale."

It's estimated, more than half of pools around the country use the tablets. Industry analysts say construction of residential pools went up over 20 percent last year increasing demand and a shortage coming after a fire tore through a chemical plant in Louisiana, that makes, most of the country's supply.

Al Curtis says its time to prepare.

"Consumers will have to learn alternate ways to keep their pools clean"

" if the country runs out of tablets, liquid and powder chlorine which are not as convenient or easy are an option… you can also convert to saltwater and skip the use of chlorine all together."

Aaron Hamilton built a pool last summer and says its been a game changer for his family during the pandemic and with the shortage he's prepared to make a change.

"If chlorine prices double enough to push me over the edge, or, I ran out, I would definitely convert to a saltwater pool"

He's said he's ready to spend the estimated the $2,500 to do it if neccessary.

Rudy Stankowitz, CEO Aquatic Facility Training & Consultant, says its important not to panic.

"If everybody just picks up the bucket of tablets that they need for their pool and don't hoard", Stankowitz said, "I don't want it to turn into something like we had in toilet paper of march of 2020"

Adapting will be essential as pool owners do what it takes for a good swim, to escape the pandemic.