Chlorine shortage threatens pool season

(NBC News) - Across much of the country, it is almost pool season. The time of year when pool owners get ready for the summer. But this year, there's a challenge with a major shortage in chlorine tablets that keep the water safe, a crisis that has pool owners scrambling.

There is now a nationwide shortage of chlorine tablets to which are essential in keeping pools clean and sanitized.

Al Curtis has serviced pools for 35 years and says with the high prices and low supply. He's now stockpiling tablets for his clients.

"Last year, 2020, a 50-pound tub of chlorine was $102 wholesale. Today that same tub is $153 wholesale", Curtis said.

It's estimated that more than half of the pools around the country use tablets.

Industry analysts say that the construction of residential pools went up over 20 percent last year. Increasing demand and a shortage for tablets came after a fire tore through a chemical plant in Louisiana, which makes most of the country's supply.

Al Curtis said, it is time to prepare.

"Consumers will have to learn alternate ways to keep their pools clean," Curtis added.

"If the country runs out of tablets, liquid and powder chlorine, which are not as convenient or easy, are an option… you can also convert to saltwater and skip the use of chlorine altogether."

Aaron Hamilton built a pool last summer and said it's been a game-changer for his family during the pandemic, and with the shortage, he's prepared to make a change.

"If chlorine prices double enough to push me over the edge, or, I ran out, I would definitely convert to a saltwater pool," Hamilton said.

He said he's ready to spend the estimated total of $2,500 to do it if necessary.

Experts said it is important not to panic.

"If everybody just picks up the bucket of tablets that they need for their pool and don't hoard, I don't want it to turn into something like we had in toilet paper of march of 2020."

Adapting will be essential as pool owners do what it takes for a good swim, to escape the pandemic.