Active monsoon could help during wildfire season

TUCSON (KVOA) - There are several wildfires burning in Arizona, and fire crews throughout the state are preparing for an even busier wildfire season this summer.

For wildland fire crews, every day is wildfire season. Several crews throughout southern Arizona have already started to thin out areas filled with dry vegetation.



"With summer seeming to come earlier every year, it does make it difficult for us," Rural Metro Fire Captain Phillip Friskel said.

Last year, the Bighorn Fire burned over 100,000 acres which prompted evacuations.

So, will the scarred land help prevent the area from another fire?



"The Bighorn Fire also burned in the Aspen Fire scar. It also burned in the Bullet Fire scar," Heidi Schewell, Public Information Officer with Coronado National Forest said. "So, there's probably not as much fuel in places, but you know where there [are] still standing dead trees, we can still see fire again."

While Arizona continues to be in a drought, News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said an active monsoon could help.

"Over a year straight, every month, we have below-average precipitation," Brode said. "Hopefully we put an end to this drought or at least a sizeable dent in the drought before too long. We could anticipate or hope for a very active monsoon. That's where we get more than half our annual rain in the months [of] July, August [and] September. So that's something we got to really be hopeful for."