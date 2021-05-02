Man dies after shooting at bar on Southside

SOUTH TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one man has died after a shooting at a bar on 5244 S. Nogales Highway early Sunday morning.

The identity of the male who was killed has not been released due to next of kin not being notified.

The shooting vicitm allegedly walked out of the bar and fired multiple rounds into the sky. The bars armed guard walked into the parking lot and confronted the man which led to the shooting where the patron was shot.

Tucson Fire Medics were dispatched on scene and gave lifesaving efforts to the shooting victim but he was announced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as more information comes into the KVOA newsroom.