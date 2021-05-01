TPD: One person dead after motorcylce crash in Midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that one person has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash near Grant and Euclid on Friday night.

19-year-old Steven Christopher Rohr was transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

TPD says that Rohr clipped a turning car going westbound on Grant, and that excessive speed is a major component of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.