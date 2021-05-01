Arizona farmers face water shortage

TUCSON - Water is the lifeblood for farmers. But some in Arizona are going to have to get by with less.

A joint statement issued last month by the state Department of Water Resources and the Central Arizona Project says an expected water shortage "will result in a substantial cut to Arizona's share of the river, with reductions falling largely to central Arizona agricultural users."



"Some of them are going to suffer tremendously, they don't have the groundwater that I have," said Arnold Burruel.

Burruel has been farming in Marana and Eloy for 35 years. He says farmers knew this day would come.

"We're not pointing fingers. This is an agreement. And this is also something that is happening to all of us," Burruel said.



The Central Arizona Project delivers Colorado River water to users in central and southern Arizona, including farmers, cities and tribes.

CAP says they anticipate the first ever Tier 1 water shortage next year which will trigger a 60-percent reduction in water for agriculture and that's mostly in Pinal county.

"One hundred percent of the agriculture cutback impact is in one county in Arizona. No other states are sharing in this, no other county is sharing in this. Only one county is feeling the brunt of this cutback," said Burruel.

Pinal county bears the brunt of the cuts because most of the agriculture water delivery fell in the county.

Burruel says farmers will have to change some cropping practices to work around the shortage.

"We'll grow crops that use a little less water an acre. So we can grow more acres of land. The reason being our fixed costs will still be the same," Burruel said. "On 100% of our acres but we have to pay those fixed costs on 40% of our acres, so the challenge is huge."



Burruel grows several crops, including alfalfa and bermuda.

He says the impact of the drought is already being felt and it's only going to get worse.

"They're being felt now. Prices have already gone up. Most anyone who owns a horse will tell you," Burruel said.