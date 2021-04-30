Spring cleaning… your digital devices.

NBC NEWS – Curbing your digital hoarding habits can be a good first step in your virtual spring cleaning. Nixing unused apps and accounts, and backing up photos with an automatic system such as Apple iCloud or Google Photos.

"The ones that are apps that you can just set it and forget it essentially because we don't really always have the time to manually back up" said Bridget Carey of CNET.

Once you've cleaned out the inside of your devices, you might want to deep clean the outside but avoid harsh chemicals.

"Using a microfiber cloth can come in handy there to make sure not scratching anything you want," said Thomas Germain of Consumer reporters. "To stay away from glass cleaner because that might seem like a good fit for those shiny devices, but it can often lead to damage."

For devices you no longer use gathering dust… retail buyback programs from Apple, Best Buy or Amazon can pay you to upgrade. Or you can use a resale app.

"You have Buyback World, It's Worth More, Gazelle... there's also one called Decluttr that even takes your old DVDs and CDs," Carey added.

In addition to earning some cash, spring cleaning is a good opportunity to overhaul your expenses. Apps like Pocket Guard and Mint can give you a snapshot of spending habits and help you find ways to save.

"Number of dollars on coffee this month. maybe I need to cut back a day... so that's a good way to have a little bit of a bird's eye view of how you're spending," said Lifestyle Expert Trae Bodge.

"Outside of the box," spring cleaning… that could pay off.