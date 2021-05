FORT HUACHUCA (KVOA) - More than 200 soldiers lined up outside the Colonel Johnston Elementary school during school drop off to show military kids some love and support.

The soldiers held signs and carried flags to thank the students for their service.

Soldiers from the 40th ESB and 111th MI Bde along with Fort Huachuca fire fighters and MPs lined the street in front of Colonel Johnston Elementary School to give students heading to class a rousing show of support on the last day of Month of the Military Child. pic.twitter.com/ADLezDuHpj — Fort Huachuca Arizona (@Fort_Huachuca) April 30, 2021

The surprise greeting marked the end of Military Child Month.

Fort Huachuca fire trucks and military police cars also participated to show their support.