Robots roam Pima Community College as part of new security upgrades

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College has added some security on campus. It is getting an artificial leg up in that department.

There is something rolling around the downtown campus these days. It is definitely catching some glances from students and passersby, as it has played a critical role in the college's safety plan.

"The robot patrols our campus 24-7 365," Pima Community College Police Department Commander Ricardo Gutierrez said.

This egg-shaped robot is on security duty, observing, reporting and being there for students and faculty who may need help.

"It could alert us to the person being on campus after hours," Gutierrez said. "It also has the capability where a student or staff member could go up to the robot and press a button on it to notify our dispatcher that someone needs assistance."

It looks a little funky. However, one student said it is not all that strange to have a robot rolling beside you.

"It's kind of like we're living in a modern era though, with technology, so that's why it's kind of normal to me," Elizabeth Barrios said.

"The robot has the capabilities of detecting a person not actual facial recognition and it also has the ability to read license plates in case we wanted it to read a license plate for us," Gutierrez said.

A spokesperson for the college said it costs $80,000 a year to lease the robot.