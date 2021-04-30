Border Patrol finds drugs, gun following canine alert

YUMA, Ariz. – According to Yuma Sector Border Patrol, agents found meth, marijuana, and a loaded handgun in a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 after a CBP dog alerted agents.

In a news release, Yuma Sector Border Patrol said Wednesday afternoon agents came across a Chevrolet Malibu as it went through the checkpoint.

After the dog alert, the vehicle went through another inspection.

"The canine alerted to the interior of the vehicle and during a subsequent search, agents found nearly one-half pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun," Yuma Sector Border Patrol said in a news release. "Agents also conducted a search incident to arrest on the two-vehicle occupants, who were both U.S. citizens and found 6.5 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s pocket. The driver, a 38-year-old female from Colorado, and the passenger, a 41-year-old male from California, were arrested and the drugs, drug paraphernalia and handgun were seized."

Although marijuana was recently legalized in the state of Arizona, it is still federally illegal and seized when encountered at federal immigration checkpoints.