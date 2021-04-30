Arizona Department of Corrections administers 27,500 vaccines to inmates

PHOENIX (KVOA) — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced its current status of vaccinating inmates Friday.

ADCCR said it continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its state as well as private prison facilities.

The department said it has received 31,180 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and has administered 22,575 vaccines at its 10 state prison complexes to date. Additionally, the private prisons have administered 5,079 vaccines, it said.

ADCRR said it will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the Department and will continue to provide weekly updates on the total number of vaccines administered.