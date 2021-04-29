Two arrested after traffic stop southeast of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two suspects were apprehended on Thursday after a traffic stop by Cochise County Office Deputy for having illegal drugs in the car in Huachuca City.

According to reports, 32-year-old, Paul Hoiland, and 36-year-old Jennifer Barnett were arrested after a CCSO K9 revealed that there were 2.7 grams of heroin in the car.

Reports state that Hoiland fled the vehicle after being stopped. He was reportedly stopped by a barbwire fence and deputies detained him.

The CCSO K9 was taken to the path that Hoiland had fled to and recovered a zip-lock bag of 49.3 grams of methamphetamine in the car

Both suspects were taken to the CCSO jail.

Hoiland's charges were:

Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale

Transportation of a Dangerous Drug for Sale

Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Possession of a Narcotic Drug For sale

Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for sale

Barnett's charges were:

Possession of a Narcotic Drug

Possession of a Narcotic Drug For sale

Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for sale

The investigation is still ongoing.

