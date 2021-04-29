Two arrested after traffic stop southeast of Tucson
TUCSON (KVOA) - Two suspects were apprehended on Thursday after a traffic stop by Cochise County Office Deputy for having illegal drugs in the car in Huachuca City.
According to reports, 32-year-old, Paul Hoiland, and 36-year-old Jennifer Barnett were arrested after a CCSO K9 revealed that there were 2.7 grams of heroin in the car.
Reports state that Hoiland fled the vehicle after being stopped. He was reportedly stopped by a barbwire fence and deputies detained him.
The CCSO K9 was taken to the path that Hoiland had fled to and recovered a zip-lock bag of 49.3 grams of methamphetamine in the car
Both suspects were taken to the CCSO jail.
Hoiland's charges were:
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale
- Transportation of a Dangerous Drug for Sale
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug For sale
- Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for sale
Barnett's charges were:
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug For sale
- Transportation of a Narcotic Drug for sale
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.