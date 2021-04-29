Tucson Unified School District opens registration for Summer Experience Programs

TUCSON (KVOA) – Looking to keep your child busy this summer? Tucson Unified School District just opened up registration for its summer programs.

Their summer programs begin on June 2 and every single TUSD school will offer a program.

To put things into perspective, that's 89 schools, meaning a lot of programs.

The school board says that they've decided to focus on fun and exciting experiences for the summer and they recognize that students have been learning from home 3/4 of the school year.

So, these programs will be hands-on.

One example of a program is 9th through 11th graders will have the option to participate in "credit recovery," which will help them get the credits they struggled to get during this tough year.

"This is the first time that Tucson Unified is actually offering summer school to all of our students," said TUSD Curriculum Director Heidi Aranda. "In the past, we've offered a targeted program or just programs that identify sites. But this year, every school in TUSD is going to be offering a summer program."

Most programs are completely free, and they include two meals per day and transportation will be provided.

