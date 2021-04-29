International Jazz Day to take place this Friday

NEW ORLEANS (KVOA) - Feeling jazzy? International Jazz Day is the perfect day to appreciate the musical style of jazz.

Jazz icon Herbie Hancock helped create the annual day.

On November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day to help unify people across the globe.

You can mark the day by listening to the music of some of jazz's greatest hits.

The all-star global jazz concert will be held in Melbourne, Australia this year, and will be streamed live on Tuesday.