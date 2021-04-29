Gov. Ducey announces new spending initiative to support struggling students in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - More help is on the way for students in Arizona who may have hit a roadblock in their studies and have experienced learning loss as a result of the pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced a new spending initiative to support summer learning programs for struggling students and expand tutoring opportunities.

Nearly $27 million are going towards educational opportunities, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Teach for America, and Jobs for Arizona's Graduates.

"The effects of the pandemic don't go away just because many students are back in the classroom," the governor said. "And we will continue to work with school leaders and educators to make sure Arizona kids remain on the path to success."