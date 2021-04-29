BBB: What to know before visiting a med spa

TUCSON (KVOA) - Medical spas, commonly called “med spas,” provide a way to get non-invasive cosmetic treatments in a relaxing atmosphere. While these businesses only offer non-invasive procedures, some of the treatments do carry significant risks, according to the Better Business Bureau. That’s why the BBB said it is important to seek a reputable med spa staffed with qualified professionals.

What is a medical spa?

The American Med Spa Association defines a medical spa as “a hybrid between an aesthetic medical center and a day spa.” Some of common treatments they offer are botulinum toxin injections (e.g. Botox, Xeomin, and Dysport), nonsurgical fat reduction, laser skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, microdermabrasion, and laser hair removal.

The demand for these med spas is growing. According to one recent industry report, the med spa market in the United States is expected to more than triple by 2030.

BBB tips for finding a reputable med spa

To find a trustworthy med spa, BBB recommends the following tips.