Arizona Secretary: Election audit ‘is going to do nothing to affect the outcome of the election’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cyber Ninjas, the company that is leading the 2020 Arizona election audit, released documents regarding its policies and procedures on Thursday.

The ballot recount was held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

According to the procedures, three people will check a ballot and will tally that they have seen each ballot.

After 100 ballots are counted between the three people, the total tallies are added up. If two or more agree, then they will be signed and completed.

If none match, they will go into a reconciliation process and be recounted using the same process.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs shared on Thursday that the audit has an elections machine expert and two audit observers on-site.

She said it is necessary because the firm handling the audit does not have this kind of election expertise. She said that they have not been transparent throughout the process.

"This exercise is going to do nothing to affect the outcome of the election," Hobbs said. "It is going to continue to promote the conspiracy theories and the lies about the election which were all found without evidence and baseless."

The three observers are expected to have access throughout the remainder of the audit process.

