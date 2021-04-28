VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Pima County Health Department needs your help.

TUCSON (KVOA) – If you have extra time on your hands, Pima County Health Department is in desperate need of volunteers.

The Health Department took to Facebook on Monday stating just that. They need volunteers and News 4 Tucson found out that as of now, this need is at least through the end of May.

To break things down, the county has what they call mobile pods and static pods.

Both are in need of your help, static pods include TMC's Udall Clinic, which needs 15 volunteers per day.

The TCC clinic, which needs 6 volunteers per day.

And, Banner South's Kino Event Center location, in addition to the El Pueblo Center, both need 8 volunteers per day.

For the mobile pods, this varies based on allocation.

The only requirement is that if you're over the age of 18. And, Pima County has simplified the way you can sign up, it's online and includes just three simple steps.

"Volunteers help make the pods a well-oiled machine," said Pima County Health Department Volunteer Coordinator Cecilia Nguyen. "Without the volunteers, staff at the pods would be burnt out by now. We're going on 4 or 5 months of vaccination efforts and without the volunteers, we wouldn't have the staff and we wouldn't be able to get vaccinations out."

In terms of numbers, volunteers have helped give out over 650,000 doses in our county thus far. If this is speaking to you, click here to sign up.