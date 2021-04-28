Tucson’s youth, TPD chat about social issues and solutions

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Goodwill REC Youth Center of southern Arizona and other organizations were invited to have an “informal youth chat” with Tucson Police Department and young people on Wednesday.

The event was held virtually where the organizations invited people of ages 14 to 24-years-old to, “listen, exchange ideas, educate, increase understanding, and lift up the voices of our youth!”

This was the second time these groups have gathered for a two-hour conversation to discuss current events, questions, concerns, and more.

The youth advocates explained that their reason for attending was to “create a bridge” between the younger community and TPD so that they could both be heard and understood.

With all of the issues concerning police, nationally, this panel allowed the youth to speak to the police department directly.

The chat included conversations involving racial profiling, unconscious bias, police approach, accountability with police officers and protests.

In response to one of the topics, TPD urges young people to be honest and be transparent about boundaries if they ever feel uncomfortable in a police interaction. TPD also encourages young people to file a complaint or take note of the officer's name and badge number.

The youth participants in the chat opened up conversations about interactions they have had with police in the past.

The officers present in the panel assured that the department is taking many steps to improve their service with Tucsonans.

The groups plan to meet again in the future for more conversation that can help Tucson connect the youth to its police department.

The organizations involved were: the Goodwill REC Youth Center of southern Arizona, United Youth Leadership Council, NAACP Tucson Youth Council and AmeriCorps.

Editor's Note: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.