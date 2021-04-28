Tucson representative tested positive for COVID-19 after getting second vaccination

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson representative Alma Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, despite being 11 weeks out from her second Pfizer shot.

"Despite wide availability of vaccines, we must continue to take precautions to slow the spread. It is up to all of us to work together to defeat this pandemic," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she has mild symptoms and will quarantine in her home until next Wednesday.

"The pandemic has not come to an end. Be safe, take care, do not let your guard down, even after you have been vaccinated," Hernandez explained in a closing statement.