New ’17 and younger’ border patrol facility met with mixed reviews

TUCSON (KVOA) - After border patrol reported a massive increase in the number of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, News 4 Tucson got its first look inside the U.S. Border Patrol's new temporary processing facility on the south side.

The facility was built to hold up to 500 children 17-years-old and younger, but due to COVID-19 protocols, it will likely max out around 200.

The brand new facility was put up in about a month and a half, and their focus is taking in unaccompanied children.

One-hundred and twenty agents will be working the facility alongside contracted caregivers and other staff.

Border Patrol agents say that more things are going to be added to increase comfort for children staying here.

Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said the facility looked like others she has seen.

"It doesn't look like a very kid-friendly facility, right? I think the idea is keeping it clean and sterile as much as they can," said Grijalva. "I don't think they're anticipating that children are going to be there very long."

Border Patrol says the goal is to have children out of here within 48 hours.

The non-profit group, Border Action Network, toured the facility as well. They said it is a lot better than other facilities they've seen. They added that this setup, versus a hotel or other lodging, allows border patrol to do their job.

"I think that they have to accommodate to the dynamic situation that they're dealing with every day," Juanita Molina, Border Action Network member said. "Because here's the problem, it's not like we know the number of people coming through."

That number can vary from a few to a few hundred.

Agents said they can accommodate people with disabilities, as well as care for infants and that those children will have a higher priority when it comes to placement.

Grijalva says this experience is traumatizing for children and says there are better methods for making them feel welcome when they get here.

"I'm hoping we can do better, we don't wanna continue to add trauma to what I want everyone to remember is a child," said Grijalva.

There is not an exact date set for when they will open, but they are hopeful for sometime next week.