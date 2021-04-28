Kino Sports Complex expansion development underway

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kino Sports Complex could soon be getting a considerable expansion and become one of the cities largest indoor sports facilities.

The Kino Sports Complex could be getting a serious expansion and become one of Tucson's largest indoor sports facilities. Here's a look at some of the renderings done by Knott Development as they work on developing the expansion. pic.twitter.com/6kLeJXMqit — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) April 28, 2021



Last week the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to develop the expansion for the Kino Sports Complex. According to county officials, $1.875 million of taxpayer money will go to a Knott Development to plan the major expansion.

The expansion would include an indoor ice rink, indoor basketball courts, added soccer fields and pickleball courts at the Kino Sports South Complex.

Should the project continue to move forward, it is estimated that it will cost around $85 million to complete.

Pima County Board Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz, who approved the development, says his biggest concern is how it will impact our economy.



"While it's great that we're doing this and it's great to have economic development like this," Heinz said. "The entire complex...that we're talking about it is in the middle of my district of district two. So I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can, if not require, these contractors and subcontractors to hire local whenever possible."

News 4 Tucson spoke with Frank Knott at Knott Development who said they are planning to hire locally when possible and should the expansion be fully approved it, would create over 4,300 jobs here in Tucson.

Besides adding to the local economy, youth sports leaders said it is going to help them reach kids from any demographic.

"There's also going to be the creation of the Athletics Inclusion Foundation," Jeremy Bow, Tucson Junior Roadrunners Youth Hockey Association said. "There's a financial barrier to entry for a lot of families. Sometimes it's a social racial barrier, where they just don't feel welcomed and safe. And so the goal of that foundation will be to create environments within youth sports where every kid, every amateur adult feels comfortable and safe and has the opportunity to get involved."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will have to vote again on July 6 to approve a final contract agreement.