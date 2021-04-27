Zoo expansion recommendation still met with opposition despite community input meetings

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega gave his recommendations on the proposed zoo expansions to the Tucson City Council.

However, the group, Save the Heart of Reid Park, and community stakeholders believe the survey and costs are misleading.

Back in March, Tucson mayor and council voted to pause the zoo expansion project and seek community input, after plans to remove the duck pond and Barnum Hill were met with heavy community opposition.

There were eight different options for community members to review and vote on.

Option D, which was recommended by the city manager and aligns with the survey results, would expand the zoo northwest into Reid Park. That has an estimated cost of around $3.5 million.

Option G, which the core stakeholder group would like to alter, comes with a projected cost of between $15-25 million.

Yet, community advocates think that the cost could be lowered to around $10 million.

They argue that the cost of replacing what is lost from the park is not being considered.

"What would happen if you put in the survey, the cost of rebuilding a three to five-acre park someplace in central Tucson?," said Michael McCrory, a Community Stakeholder Group Member.

The zoo itself supports Option D, expanding northwest of the zoo.

They believe the zoo helps create memories that community members love and cherish.

"Those memories and magical moments are, for us, what this is about," said Nancy Kluge, President and CEO for Reid Park Zoological Society. "And just that option, will enable us to put that into place."

Community members argue that Reid Park is worth more to the community as is. While losing another four and a half acres of public space hurts the Tucson community more than helping it.

"What we're really losing is the kind of space that doesn't just solve climate change and heat island effect," said Molly McKasson, Former Ward 6 council member. "But that brings joy and pleasure and happiness to the community."

On May 4, the mayor and council will meet to discuss the options and potentially make a decision on how to proceed.