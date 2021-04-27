Tucson Association of Realtors holds fundraiser for local veterans

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Association of Realtors is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a fundraising event to benefit local veterans.

To commemorate the milestone, the association donated a generous gift to Primavera, a non-profit that works to provide veterans and our most vulnerable with a pathway out of poverty.

Organizers kicked off the fundraising campaign on Tuesday. One hundred thousand dollars has already been donated, and organizers encourage the community to match the donation to raise more money.

TAR is the largest trade association in southern Arizona, serving over 6,000 real estate realtors in the region.