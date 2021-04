TUCSON (KVOA) - The trial of a Tucson man accused of shooting and killing another man in 2019 began on Tuesday.

Tito Rene Scott was arrested for allegedly shooting 35-year-old Anthony Corral outside of a Quik Mart at 4200 E. Benson Highway at around 9 p.m. Aug. 23.

Corral reportedly died at the hospital.

Scott is now facing several charges including first-degree murder.