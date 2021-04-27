It’s “Work Zone Awareness Week” and ADOT wants you to take note.

TUCSON (KVOA) – This week marks "Work Zone Awareness Week," a nationwide campaign designed to alert drivers to stay aware of roadside workers.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is taking part in this campaign. And, you might see a few highway signs displaying messages to reflect that.

Can you imagine having cars speed by you just feet away while you work?

This year's theme is "Drive safe. Work safe. Save lives."

National statistics show that four out of five victims of work zone crashes were drivers or their passengers. And, the latest numbers coming from 2019 say that Arizona had fifteen fatalities and 22 serious injuries caused by a work zone crash.

ADOT is trying to keep that number as low as possible. They're asking you to slow down, stay alert and recognize that when you're entering a work zone, workers could be at risk and simply slowing down could save lives.

"The thing that we do is we mark work zones, we work with our contractors, there are a lot of signs… there are the flashing lights that are out there," said Doug Nintzel, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation. "It's just a matter of... we need drivers to take it seriously and not to think 'I'm just going to continue to speed through the work zone' that's a recipe for tragedy.'"

You can find the billboard messages near Interstate 19 and Irvington Road and on Interstate 10 at Country Club, St. Mary's, Valencia and Wilmot.

For more information on the campaign, visit azdot.gov/adot-blog/driving-safety-home-national-work-zone-awareness-week-coming.