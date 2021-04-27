Electronic options on IRS.gov available 24/7

WASHINGTON D.C. (KVOA) - The Internal Revenue Service Monday urged taxpayers and tax professionals to continue using electronic options to speed the processing of tax returns, refunds and payments.

IRS.gov showcases many task-based tools and features to help people navigate their taxes, the IRS said. All are available 24/7/365.

Timely processing of tax returns and refund issuance is especially important during the pandemic. To speed refunds and avoid delays in processing, the IRS said it strongly advises taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as they have the information they need.

Simple options to make filing easier

Check IRS.gov for the latest tax information, including the latest on Economic Impact Payments and tax refund status. There is no need to call.



Consider IRS Free File. Taxpayers who want to prepare and file their tax returns electronically for free can use IRS Free File. This program offers brand-name tax software for taxpayers with an income of $72,000 or less in 2020. Those who earned more can use Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms. Some people will need to file a return to get a third Economic Impact Payment and Free File gives people the ability to do that for free.



Check payment options on IRS.gov. Several electronic payment options are available to taxpayers. View an account and learn about other ways to pay such as an online installment agreement.



Find answers to many tax questions using the Interactive Tax Assistant. The ITA is a tool that provides answers to several tax law questions specific to an individual's circumstances.



Online tools for tax professionals. e-Services is a suite of web-based tools that allow tax professionals, reporting agents, mortgage industry, payers and others to complete transactions online with the IRS.

Other useful tools and features