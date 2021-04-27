Community: Victim of downtown homicide died helping others

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of two suspects believed to be involved in a downtown homicide on Sunday is now behind bars.

The 21-year-old, Luis Alberto Garcia, was arrested this morning after an intense manhunt.

Tucson Police Department said he and another man are responsible for killing 52-year-old Mark Doe.

It was at parking garage on Congress and Toole where police said two men were robbing people at gunpoint. The 52-year-old saw a wrong and he lost his life trying to make it right.

"He died doing something for somebody," Greg Eddings, a co-worker of Doe, said. "That was how it was. He thought of other people, he put others before himself."

Eddings is a supervisor at Chula Vista landscaping. He said Doe was a dedicated and hard-working employee.

Frank Lopez, another supervisor, said employees are still in shock. He said if you were ever having a bad day, Mark would always turn it around.

"He would make me laugh. He'd say you need to push it off, just be thankful that we're here be thankful," Frank said. "Every day we've got to be thankful."

Frank shared pictures of Mark, the jokester. One where he appeared to be taking a nap while Frank was working. Another of Mark pointing at a mountain of gravel as if he were ready to climb it.

Frank said Mark would take people under his wing, "[give] us good advice and always told us 'don't look at all the bad, try to find the good in everything and in people. Especially in people.'"

Words of wisdom his niece Veronica took to heart.

"My Tio strived every day to be a better person. Was he perfect? No, could he have been better in some areas? Yes. But at the end of the day, he lived each day to the fullest."

He was all about family and friends added his niece.

"I've received numerous messages [and] comments that my Tio was a legend, and I truly believe that. And in my mind and in my heart, legends never die."

While Mark Doe may be gone the impact, he had on people's lives will never be forgotten.