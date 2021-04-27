CDC issues new guidance for summer camps

The CDC has issued new guidance when it comes to kids and summer camps.

The agency says children should be kept in pods, where they should be at least 3 feet apart from each other.

However, they should still be six feet apart if they are eating.

Camp counselors should stay at least six feet apart from everyone, including the campers.

Most of the camp activities should be done outside, but if they must be done inside, then windows and doors should be left open.

Mask wearing is also recommended at all times, unless the children are eating, drinking, or swimming.

The CDC also encourages camp employees over the age of 16 to get vaccinated as soon as they can.