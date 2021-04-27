BBB Tip: What to know before visiting a medical spa

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned consumers about medical spas. These spas are generally where people go to receive botox treatments, non-surgical fat reduction, laser skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, microdermabrasion, and laser hair removal.

"Medical spas, commonly called 'med spas,' provide a way to get non-invasive cosmetic treatments in a relaxing atmosphere," BBB said. "While these businesses only offer non-invasive procedures, some of the treatments do carry significant risks. That’s why it is important to seek a reputable med spa staffed with qualified professionals."

The BBB offered the following tips to consider while searching for a med spa: