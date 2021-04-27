BBB Tip: What to know before visiting a medical spa
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned consumers about medical spas. These spas are generally where people go to receive botox treatments, non-surgical fat reduction, laser skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, microdermabrasion, and laser hair removal.
"Medical spas, commonly called 'med spas,' provide a way to get non-invasive cosmetic treatments in a relaxing atmosphere," BBB said. "While these businesses only offer non-invasive procedures, some of the treatments do carry significant risks. That’s why it is important to seek a reputable med spa staffed with qualified professionals."
The BBB offered the following tips to consider while searching for a med spa:
- Do your research. Before scheduling an appointment with a med spa, ask friends or family for recommendations. When you receive a recommendation, start by searching that particular med spa on BBB.org to view their business rating and read consumer experiences. Next, do a general online search for the business and read as many reviews as you can find, paying close attention to consumer complaints. If you notice any red flags, look elsewhere to get your treatment.
- Get to know the supervising physician. The laws regulating med spas vary greatly from state to state, which can affect how med spas are managed. BBB.org advises finding a med spa under the supervision of a board-certified plastic surgeon.
- Look for a med spa that specializes in the treatment you want. Before scheduling an appointment, ask how much experience the med spa has in a specific treatment, what kind of training and certification they require of staff, and whether they have before/after images you can view to examine the results.
- Ask to see a doctor. Many treatments done at med spas are technically medical treatments and therefore require an in-person exam with a doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant prior to initial treatment.
- Find out who administers treatments. As a general rule, non-medical treatments, such as a facial, can be done by trained aestheticians. Medical treatments, such as Botox injections, should be administered by a doctor or mid-level practitioner, such as a registered nurse.
- Understand how the med spa handles medical emergencies. Don’t be shy about asking how a med spa handles complications. If a doctor is not on-site during your treatment, for example, inquire how they plan to manage any adverse reactions you may have to treatments. If the answer is vague or you don’t feel safe with the med spa’s procedures, seek treatment elsewhere.
- Read paperwork carefully. Before undergoing treatment, read the paperwork carefully before you sign it. Make sure you understand who accepts liability for any risks associated with the treatment.
- Stay alert to avoid scams. Watch out for med spas that promise results that sound too good to be true or employ high-pressure sales tactics. These are two big red flags that you should not ignore.