Two of the nations largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Two of the nation's largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff.

University of California and California State University issued the mandate Thursday.

It will take place on all campuses this Fall.

Yesterday's joint announcement from the 10-campus University of California and the 23-campus California State University is the largest of its kind in American higher education.

Stanford University also announced a mandate for all of its 19,000 students to be vaccinated when classes start in the Fall.

The Califonia State University system is the nation's biggest 4-year college system, with about 485,000 students and tens of thousands of staff, while the University of California system has more than 280,000 students.

The two systems have said they expect the majority of instruction and activities in Fall 2021 to be in-person.

The requirement, however, will not take effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Current vaccines are being administered under emergency-use authorizations from the FDA.